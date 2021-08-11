Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shafeez Walji (He/Him)

Personal Website Re–Design

Shafeez Walji (He/Him)
Shafeez Walji (He/Him)
Hire Me
  • Save
Personal Website Re–Design design portfolio website ux ui
Download color palette

Finally got around to cleaning up my website and establishing a better hierarchy. I might expand into work/portfolio sections down the road, but for now it focuses on what I'm up to (freelance, running another room and heya), and some of my past experience. See the full website at shafeez.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Shafeez Walji (He/Him)
Shafeez Walji (He/Him)
Designer + Strategist and Co–Founder of Another Room.
Hire Me

More by Shafeez Walji (He/Him)

View profile
    • Like