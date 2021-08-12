Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shaafi Ahmad 🐉
User Friendly

Fitness App UI

Shaafi Ahmad 🐉
User Friendly
Shaafi Ahmad 🐉 for User Friendly
Hire Us
  • Save
Fitness App UI vector design health tracker app fitness app design modern design calories fitness ui daily fitness appdesign branding 2021 trendy healthtracker fitnessapp health uidesign app design ui illustration minimal
Download color palette

Hello Awesome People 🏀

Happy to share another design, This time a Fitness App Design.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

Available for new projects / Full time / Part time

Email : Shaafiahmad@hotmail.com or uifriendly.agency@gmail.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/its_shaafy_sandhu

User Friendly
User Friendly
Elevating Your Business through Design 🚀
Hire Us

More by User Friendly

View profile
    • Like