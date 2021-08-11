Sibarita | Vintage Logo

Check my Process Video

Logo & branding project I worked on for Sibarita, a company that exports and imports from Spain to China. Mainly dealing with healthy food and gourmet products. Sibarita expressed their passion for providing their clients with healthy, high end foods at an affordable price. Quality as well as aesthetics are important to Sibarita. They take pride in their look and want to provide beautiful gift boxes for the market in China. Specifically designed with events such as festivals and Chinese New Year in mind when a lot people purchase items for their friends and family.

Sibarita strives to provide quality products in elegant packaging for both individual enjoyment as well as gifting. Sibarita is the spanish word for “sybarite”, a person who is self-indulgent in their fondness for sensuous luxury. With that in mind, I felt it natural to implement an illustration I sketched out of a refined gentleman.

