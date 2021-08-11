Logan Roush

Google Apartments

Zillow and Co-Star groups' stronghold on the apartment hunting market has come to an end.

Google Apartments, coherence with the Google Design System, returns search results for local apartments and combines the power of Google's data on features each result has and their Google Reviews to help make judicial decisions on your future home. Because you should love where you live.

This project was not actually commisioned by Google and is only a concept.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
