I 💚🤍❤️ Italy

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Is it a coincidence that the colours of the most typical Italian ingredients are the colours on the Italian flag? If somebody knows, please, tell me!
This was made completely with the Blob Brush Tool, which I personally love using for quick drawings in Illustrator.