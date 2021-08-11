Sergio Cruz

I 💚🤍❤️ Italy

Sergio Cruz
Sergio Cruz
  • Save
I 💚🤍❤️ Italy vector map mozzarella italian food pizza place pizzeria food adobe illustrator sketch flat colors flag map pizza italian italy blob brush illustrator illustration
Download color palette

Is it a coincidence that the colours of the most typical Italian ingredients are the colours on the Italian flag? If somebody knows, please, tell me!

This was made completely with the Blob Brush Tool, which I personally love using for quick drawings in Illustrator.

Sergio Cruz
Sergio Cruz

More by Sergio Cruz

View profile
    • Like