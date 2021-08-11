Sterling

The Librarian

Sterling
Sterling
  • Save
The Librarian library blue eyes white woman layering sterling nft mixology collection design art
Download color palette

One of the 10 pieces of art in the Mixology Collection : The Librarian.

- Piece : 7/10.
- Mix : White Woman - Dark Library.
- Description :

“A room without books is like a body without a soul." - Marcus Tullius Cicero

Sterling
Sterling

More by Sterling

View profile
    • Like