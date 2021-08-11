Trending designs to inspire you
As an inspiring UX designer I feel like my visual design skills need more improvement. A mentor I spoke with mention that I do the Dribble UI daily challenge, but recreate a design someone else has done. This will help me become more comfortable with using Figma, but will also build my eye for what good design is. So this is my recreation of daily UI 001 by Daniela Pretorius.