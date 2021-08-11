Daniel Szabo

Blind Date a Book! – Online Store Edition (Concept)

I imagined a subscription platform that would give you „Blind Date” options with books – and give you the ones you pick based on their loose description!

Otherwise, it could just be a fun way to reward customers who subscribe to the platform.

Created entirely in Figma.

