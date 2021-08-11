Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sterling

Afrocrypt

Sterling
Sterling
  • Save
Afrocrypt woman black hallway sterling nft mixology collection design art
Download color palette

One of the 10 pieces of art in the Mixology Collection : Afrocrypt.

- Piece : 4/10.
- Mix : Black Woman - Dark Hallway.
- Description :

The fourth piece of art of the Mixology Collection.

Afrocrypt deals with the beauty of light. As you can see, the only light hitting on the Dark Hallway is this woman.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Sterling
Sterling

More by Sterling

View profile
    • Like