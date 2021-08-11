🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the 10 pieces of art in the Mixology Collection : Afrocrypt.
- Piece : 4/10.
- Mix : Black Woman - Dark Hallway.
- Description :
The fourth piece of art of the Mixology Collection.
Afrocrypt deals with the beauty of light. As you can see, the only light hitting on the Dark Hallway is this woman.