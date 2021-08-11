The Forest Woman

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the 10 pieces of art in the Mixology Collection : The African Warrior.
- Piece : 3/10.
- Mix : Image Layering - White Woman - Dark Forest with a slight color shift.
- Description :
The third piece of art of the Mixology Collection. The human brain contains around 100 billion neurons which allows us to differentiate us from the fauna. However, nature reminds us every second of our life that we will be at her mercy.
The forest, by its density and its dangerousness, reminded us of the human brain : beautiful and graceful, until the arrival of the storm.