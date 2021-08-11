The Forest Woman

One of the 10 pieces of art in the Mixology Collection : The African Warrior.

- Piece : 3/10.

- Mix : Image Layering - White Woman - Dark Forest with a slight color shift.

- Description :

The third piece of art of the Mixology Collection. The human brain contains around 100 billion neurons which allows us to differentiate us from the fauna. However, nature reminds us every second of our life that we will be at her mercy.

The forest, by its density and its dangerousness, reminded us of the human brain : beautiful and graceful, until the arrival of the storm.