Pahada Nepalese Teahouse Logo Design

Pahada Nepalese Teahouse Logo Design line drawing line work clean ornate simple font sans serif restaurant branding logo type graphic typography illustration design
This logo was created with inspiration, colors, and patterns found on buildings in Nepal and within ornate rugs from Nepal. Created for Pahada Nepalese Teahouse, a restaurant concept created for educational purposes.

