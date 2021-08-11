Camila Rascon

Cania

Camila Rascon
Camila Rascon
  • Save
Cania typography logo illustration graphic design design branding adobe
Download color palette

Cania brand identity design. I wanted to incorporate a color palette that would bring harmony and calm, with an elegant typography and a unique, contemporary logo that depicts the brand's down-to-earth style and natural elements.

Behance
Instagram
For business inquiries contact me at camilarascondesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Camila Rascon
Camila Rascon

More by Camila Rascon

View profile
    • Like