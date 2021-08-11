Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cania brand identity design. I wanted to incorporate a color palette that would bring harmony and calm, with an elegant typography and a unique, contemporary logo that depicts the brand's down-to-earth style and natural elements.
Behance
Instagram
For business inquiries contact me at camilarascondesign@gmail.com