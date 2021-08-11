Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Genre | Logo & Brand Identity

Genre | Logo & Brand Identity
Genre is a watch-list making app for movie freaks. It also allow users to criticize and share their opinion about movies.
Check out the project on behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125185463/Genre-Logo-Brand-Identity

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
