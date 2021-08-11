Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nicholas D'Amico

Golden Electric Branding

Nicholas D'Amico
Nicholas D'Amico
Golden Electric Branding graphic design bolt lightning electric designbydiamond brand illustration typography logo yellow dog branding
Client work: Golden Electric.

This is for an electrician born and raised in Utah, who is the epitome of true blue work horse grit.

The need was straight forward, a brand that encompasses his values and his family dog (Golden retriever)

I can’t help but love the vibe!

Nicholas D'Amico
Nicholas D'Amico
DsBD Branding Design

    • Like