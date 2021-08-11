Beto Lizardo

KINGO / Logo proposal

KINGO / Logo proposal logo design logo designer brandmark mark mascot theme park logotype logomark animal logo animal lemur illustration colorful vector logo branding minimal flat design
This is a lemur logo/mascot proposal for an animal kingdom theme park in Venezuela named "KINGO".

Unfortunately, this concept was declined by the client so we went on a more imposing path with the mascot of the park. I will show you the approved concept in the near future.

Any thoughts?

