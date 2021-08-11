One of the 10 pieces of art in the Mixology Collection : The African Warrior.

- Piece : 2/10.

- Mix : Image Layering.

- Description :

The African Warrior is pretty much what gave us the idea of "The Mixology Collection". We understood that in the end, nature does things well.

She is born from an image layering.

We have superimposed only one side of the same image, and and we noticed a patten of a warrior.

We can clearly see it's helmet with the two iconic african warrior's horns reaching backwards.