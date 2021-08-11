Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Beto Lizardo

Lemur / Logomark

Beto Lizardo
Beto Lizardo
  • Save
Lemur / Logomark logo designer brandmark animal logo symbol mascot mark graphic design illustration colorful vector logo branding theme park minimal flat design lemur logomark animal
Download color palette

Lemur logomark proposal for an animal kingdom theme park in Venezuela named "KINGO".

Unfortunately, this concept was declined by the client so we went on a more imposing path with the mascot of the park. I will show you the approved concept in the near future.

Any thoughts?

-

I'm currently open to new projects:
Email me at - info@betolizardo.com
Or visit www.betolizardo.com

Beto Lizardo
Beto Lizardo

More by Beto Lizardo

View profile
    • Like