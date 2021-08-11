Akash John Thomas

Doctor is Near

interaction ui ux online branding graphic design application hospital doctor mobile apps illustration design
They say an Apple a day keeps the doctor away. But try out this app to keep the doctor always near you: in just 3 steps. An discovery and appointment booking workflow exploration.

