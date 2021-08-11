Mr Mozis

Infinite

Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis
  • Save
Infinite iconography icon logo branding graphic design vector illustration design
Download color palette

This symbol (not selected as the final) was created for a logistics organization. It helped solidify the commitment of a full end-to-end agreement with no service interruptions.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis

More by Mr Mozis

View profile
    • Like