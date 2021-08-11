Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lindie Botes

Property listing smart generator

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes
A smart description generator to save property agents time when making listings. I worked closely with the engineering team to implement quick filters and location data that automatically populates listing description information.

All agents need to do is click a button and we'll provide them with rich content relevant to their listing, saving them time and effort. This went through two rounds of usability testing and the results and uptake were extremely positive.

Work done for 99.co, a property search portal in Singapore.

Lindie Botes
Lindie Botes
UI/UX & graphic designer based in Singapore
