Mr Mozis

Liberate

Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis
  • Save
Liberate typography logo branding graphic design vector illustration design
Download color palette

A side gig that I worked on. The logotype was refined to better streamline the read and the representation of the word. The letter i received some special attention to make it look like a torch.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis

More by Mr Mozis

View profile
    • Like