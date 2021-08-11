Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A side gig that I worked on. The logotype was refined to better streamline the read and the representation of the word. The letter i received some special attention to make it look like a torch.