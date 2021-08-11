Mission Catastrophe board game

Trending designs to inspire you
Project: Mission Catastrophe
Client: Cardboard Alchemy
Mission Catastrophe is a sci-fi adventure game that successfully launched on Kickstarter in November 2020, raising $100,299. As the sole graphic designer for this game, I created various player cards, game boards, box art, game tokens, and more.