Mission Catastrophe board game

Project: Mission Catastrophe
Client: Cardboard Alchemy
Mission Catastrophe is a sci-fi adventure game that successfully launched on Kickstarter in November 2020, raising $100,299. As the sole graphic designer for this game, I created various player cards, game boards, box art, game tokens, and more.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
