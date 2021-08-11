Metahuman Design

Check my new Logo! 2021 Metahuman design logo.

Hey everyone 🖐 Dragos Burlacu here.
I am back, with an updated look based on my older logo. 😎 All cleaned up and improved, plus a newer and bolder color palette, that still keep something from the old brand.
What can I say, I love the superhero, strong 💪 and clean design style that grab attention❗

In case you need a #logo or any #graphicdesign work 🎨 you can drop me a message ✉ via email or social media:
metahuman@graphic-designer.com
https://www.facebook.com/idburlacu
https://www.fb.com/metahumandesign

Portfolio:
https://www.dribbble.com/metahumandesign
https://metahumandesign.wixsite.com/graphic-design

