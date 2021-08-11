Check my new Logo! 2021 Metahuman design logo.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey everyone 🖐 Dragos Burlacu here.
I am back, with an updated look based on my older logo. 😎 All cleaned up and improved, plus a newer and bolder color palette, that still keep something from the old brand.
What can I say, I love the superhero, strong 💪 and clean design style that grab attention❗
In case you need a #logo or any #graphicdesign work 🎨 you can drop me a message ✉ via email or social media:
metahuman@graphic-designer.com
https://www.facebook.com/idburlacu
https://www.fb.com/metahumandesign
Portfolio:
https://www.dribbble.com/metahumandesign
https://metahumandesign.wixsite.com/graphic-design