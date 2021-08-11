EUROAIRLINES Air Ticket Booking WEB UI concept

Planning your next trip is the beginning of an exciting adventure. What I wanted to do here is to design an air ticket web UI that makes this planning easier, is clearly laid out, efficient to use, and sticks to the point.

behance.net/sergeydyachenko

instagram.com/sergey.dyachenko/

Please have a look and let me know your feedback in comment section :)

Don't forget to press "L" if you want, and hope you like it!

Also, I am available for new projects!