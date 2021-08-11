Spotify Library Redesign

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Everyone!
This is my re-design for a more functional Spotify Library.
If you like it then please be sure to hit the like and follow me to not miss upcoming work. Would also love any feedback too!
Faith
—
Let's connect on Tiktok
tiktok: @faith.ui