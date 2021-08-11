Grísel Fernández Ángel

Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

Grísel Fernández Ángel
Grísel Fernández Ángel
Hire Me
  • Save
Daily UI #001 - Sign Up dailyui design logo illustration branding ui ux 001 cake community
Download color palette

Hello everybody!
I decided to join the daily UI challenge and here is my first task (and also my very first shot at Dribbble).
When considering the background for this task I was feeling a bit in the sweet tooth mood so went for creating a community of cake lovers like me! I think I might actually develop the UX design of this imaginary website and be like "yummy"
Anyway, I hope you like it and would really appreciate all your comments and feedback :)
Follow me for my upcoming work-
Cheers to you all!

Credits: All the beautiful cake pictures came from pexels - but the logo is designed by me (for what is worth)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Grísel Fernández Ángel
Grísel Fernández Ángel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Grísel Fernández Ángel

View profile
    • Like