Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

Hello everybody!

I decided to join the daily UI challenge and here is my first task (and also my very first shot at Dribbble).

When considering the background for this task I was feeling a bit in the sweet tooth mood so went for creating a community of cake lovers like me! I think I might actually develop the UX design of this imaginary website and be like "yummy"

Anyway, I hope you like it and would really appreciate all your comments and feedback :)

Follow me for my upcoming work-

Cheers to you all!

Credits: All the beautiful cake pictures came from pexels - but the logo is designed by me (for what is worth)