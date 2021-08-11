Daily UI #001 - Sign Up

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everybody!
I decided to join the daily UI challenge and here is my first task (and also my very first shot at Dribbble).
When considering the background for this task I was feeling a bit in the sweet tooth mood so went for creating a community of cake lovers like me! I think I might actually develop the UX design of this imaginary website and be like "yummy"
Anyway, I hope you like it and would really appreciate all your comments and feedback :)
Follow me for my upcoming work-
Cheers to you all!
Credits: All the beautiful cake pictures came from pexels - but the logo is designed by me (for what is worth)