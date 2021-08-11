Azraël Landres

Chocolate brand packaging

Chocolate brand packaging chocolate brand logo graphic design branding design
Hello ! I saw a challenge on Youtube to create a chocolate brand from scratch and this is what I came up with :)

I wanted this brand to be cute enough to appeal to teennagers but also classy enough to appeal to young adults !

Do you like it ?

