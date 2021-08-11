Xhensila Zemblaku

TxStreet Logo

Logo design for TxStreet, a transaction and mempool visualizer for the most popular cryptocurrencies of today.

The icon is a play on the letter "x" and a representation of the "streets" and movement as visualized on https://txstreet.com/, paired with a simple bold sans serif font that is clean and friendly.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
