TxStreet Logo

Logo design for TxStreet, a transaction and mempool visualizer for the most popular cryptocurrencies of today.
The icon is a play on the letter "x" and a representation of the "streets" and movement as visualized on https://txstreet.com/, paired with a simple bold sans serif font that is clean and friendly.