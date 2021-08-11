Trending designs to inspire you
Project: Connecting Flights board game
Client: Bazzite Games
This game launched on Kickstarter in April 2021, and was successfully funded on Day 1. As a graphic designer on this project, I worked on the design for the cards, boards, and iconography used throughout the game.