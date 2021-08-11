Website Design for Fortune 500 Consultant

Attracting The Best In Business – Boasting clients including Google, Disney, Amazon, Nike, NASA, & other world-renown companies, Griot's Eye target clientele includes many of the best-in-class organizations in their respective fields. With extremely high standards for vendor selection, Griot's Eye's digital brand was built to match the sophistication and exemplary quality of service they provide.

Dedicated Landing Pages – We collaborated with Griot’s eye in a series of workshops to identify different use-case scenarios and detailed user personas for their visual storytelling services. These observations strategically guided the integration of the website’s information architecture and low fidelity UI/UX design to develop landing pages with nuanced target clientele.