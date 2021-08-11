DailyUI #026 - Subscribe - New launches

Trending designs to inspire you
Day 26 of the Daily UI challenge :)
I suddenly felt bored of designing "simple & clean" so went for something a bit more stylised :) I absolutely love all the colours on my response to today's prompt!
I feel like I have two styles: moody or clean