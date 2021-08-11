Mr Mozis

Icons Part I

Icons Part I iconography icon branding graphic design vector illustration design
Over 100 and still going strong. I had to audit an outdated set of icons that had various styles and many inconsistencies. From there, a new style was born with a future focused system that was flexible yet offered consistency with a tight pixel grid, unified colours, consistent stroke weights but still allowed room for creativity.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
