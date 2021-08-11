Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Simplicity of Love

The Simplicity of Love hearts birdsonawire handdrawing handdrawn twohearts loveislove love linedrawing lineart linework tabletdrawing procreate illustration digitalillustration graphic design colorillustration
I created a digital illustration from a sketch I had initially drawn on paper. I wanted the line work and coloring to be minimal in order to depict this idea on the simplicity of love, and loving.

