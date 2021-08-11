Wainwright Fells Garmin App

As part of an outdoor passion project based around a Connect IQ app for Garmin watches. The watch app/widget will allow users to progress through a checklist of the 241 Wainwright fell summits of the Lake District here in the UK.

More shots from this project to follow.

👉 Press 'L' or double tap if you like it.

🙋🏻‍♂️ Follows and support would be greatly appreciated along with feedback and tips!

Email me 📬 | My Instagram | My Twitter