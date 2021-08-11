Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jake Yard

Wainwright Fells Garmin App

Jake Yard
Jake Yard
  • Save
Wainwright Fells Garmin App hike mountains travel watch uk lake district topography garmin garmin watch outdoors wearable fells widget app hiking wainwright uxui ux ui design
Download color palette

As part of an outdoor passion project based around a Connect IQ app for Garmin watches. The watch app/widget will allow users to progress through a checklist of the 241 Wainwright fell summits of the Lake District here in the UK.

More shots from this project to follow.

👉 Press 'L' or double tap if you like it.

🙋🏻‍♂️ Follows and support would be greatly appreciated along with feedback and tips!

Email me 📬 | My Instagram | My Twitter

Jake Yard
Jake Yard

More by Jake Yard

View profile
    • Like