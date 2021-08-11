Mr Mozis

Community

Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis
  • Save
Community branding logo graphic design vector illustration design
Download color palette

A little something off the cutting room floor. It wasn’t the final select but I thought it deserved an honorable mention. This was designed for an organization made up of community business members. It symbolizes the many parts the local community is known for.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Mr Mozis
Mr Mozis

More by Mr Mozis

View profile
    • Like