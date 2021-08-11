Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Vampire

Vampire adobe photoshop flat illustration web illustration character design branding graphic design illustration drawing digital painting digital art design children illustration cartoon
One of the illustrations I created for English learning cards

If you are interested in working with me, write me on aksinnia.s@gmail.com.

You can also find me on:
Behance: www.behance.net/aksiniaillustration
Instagram: www.instagram.com/aksinnart

