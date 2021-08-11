Yuri Fidélis

Logo for Dona Chica restaurant typography lettering handwriting flowers nature bllue restaurant logo vector branding identity illustration
Logo and some illustration elements that I designed for Dona Chica, a restaurant in Campos do Jordão, Brazil, located amidst the green of the region's state park. You can check out the full project here.

