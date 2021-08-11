Listya Dwi Ariadi

Smart Home App

Smart Home App mobile ui app design ux ui design smart electronic home monitoring energy usage remote control home automation smart app smarthome smart devices smart home app design minimal clean ux mobile app ui
  1. Dribbble 1 SmartHome.png
  2. Dribbble 2 SmartHome.png
  3. Dribbble 3 SmartHome.png

Hi guys!

This is it! My newest exploration design for Smart Home App. Please kindly check this out, and don’t hesitate to give your feedback. Many thanks!

For work inquiry, please do contact
📧 Email: listyadwiariadi@gmail.com
📌 Instagram: @uiuxhitmeup

Hi, there! I am available for work inquiries 🙌🏻
Hire Me

