BeeFood

BeeFood typography food vector illustration icon design graphic design branding logo bee
BeeFood is going to be a food delivery service. For their logo I try to make a bee using the letter 'B' and used those 'e' to make the bee's wing. The whole concept is like the bee is going to fly along with food to the destination.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
