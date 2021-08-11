alacart Logo Design - E-Shopping - Concept

The expression 'A-La-Carte' means choosing from a variety of options. Alacart is an online shopping brand offering a plethora of choices to its many customers. The inspiration for this logo comes from that of alibaba.com, the online shopping brand. The logo incorporates the shape of the letter 'a' in a cursive font, modifying it to also resemble a shopping cart. The smile of the cart is the cherry on top - it symbolises the smiles of their satisfied customers.

