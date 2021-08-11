Hi everyone!👋

This is the first design of "#Design_wich" and I create a "Webinar App".

Iwant to creat clean design with Important and useful information of each webinars.

If you like this shot press "L" or click on "heart icon❤️" for help me to this complex and beautiful journey and "comment" what do you feel about This!

You need someone to create your UI design?

contact me instagram