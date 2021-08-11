Elina Kapanen

Speakly - Daily reminder

Speakly - Daily reminder illustration digital design design habit time timepicker colorful languages language learning education reminder daily reminder interaction design product design digital app ux ui
Connect a daily learning reminder with a daily routine to always remember it! ✨

Speakly prepares you for real conversations, by teaching the most relevant language, in real-life context. It’s based on years of scientific research and development, helping you unlock your world to new opportunities.
www.speakly.me

