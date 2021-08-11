Trending designs to inspire you
Create a fabulous branding of book cover designs with our editable and premium quality designed Free Dust Cover Book Mockup. Place book cover designs via smart-object layer.
I hope you like it :)
Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 4400×3300 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
Download Free Book Mockup