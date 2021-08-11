Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Cania packaging design. I wanted the design to incorporate the colors pink and green, their combination brings harmony and calm to the overall illustration.
Behance
Instagram
For business inquiries contact me at camilarascondesign@gmail.com