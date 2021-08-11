Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Camila Rascon

Cania

Camila Rascon
Camila Rascon
  • Save
Cania typography logo illustration graphic design design branding adobe
Download color palette

Cania packaging design. I wanted the design to incorporate the colors pink and green, their combination brings harmony and calm to the overall illustration.

Behance
Instagram
For business inquiries contact me at camilarascondesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Camila Rascon
Camila Rascon

More by Camila Rascon

View profile
    • Like