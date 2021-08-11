Joko Suntoro

UI Design: ActivCheck Apps

Joko Suntoro
Joko Suntoro
  • Save
UI Design: ActivCheck Apps userexperience figma mobiledesign userinterface leftbrainillustrator activty application mobile ux design ui design uiux ux ui
Download color palette

In this exploration I tried create UI design application to view activity and track record of work, and I called ActivCheck App.
Hope you like it.
Thank You.

I available for work together :
📩 Email : jokosuntoro@gmail.com

Check out our:
Instagram | Behance | Bio Link

Joko Suntoro
Joko Suntoro

More by Joko Suntoro

View profile
    • Like