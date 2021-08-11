Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David Clulow

Flying Fish Logo

David Clulow
David Clulow
Flying Fish Logo
New logo created and animated for Sam Fish (fishfabrications.co.uk) who makes custom bike frames. Had a lot of fun making this for him.

I used the brilliant Eckmannpsyche typeface for the logo. Made by OhNo Type Co.

Posted on Aug 11, 2021
