Language learning app - Word list

Word list design for a flashcard app I’m working on with two of my friends. The intention is for users to have a list of words from flashcards they've seen before, and to be able to filter the list by word level and date seen.

We’re still in the early stages of building this product, but I can’t wait to see where this goes. Languages are my greatest passion outside of design, so it’s incredibly rewarding to finally work on a language learning product.

