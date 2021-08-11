Language learning app - Word list

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Word list design for a flashcard app I’m working on with two of my friends. The intention is for users to have a list of words from flashcards they've seen before, and to be able to filter the list by word level and date seen.
We’re still in the early stages of building this product, but I can’t wait to see where this goes. Languages are my greatest passion outside of design, so it’s incredibly rewarding to finally work on a language learning product.