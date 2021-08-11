Camila Rascon

Veronique

Camila Rascon
Camila Rascon
  • Save
Veronique typography logo illustration graphic design design branding adobe
Download color palette

Packaging design for a fashion company, I wanted to mix the elegance of the female form with a catching pattern.

Behance
Instagram
For business inquiries contact me at camilarascondesign@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2021
Camila Rascon
Camila Rascon

More by Camila Rascon

View profile
    • Like