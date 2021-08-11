Tyler Elise Blinderman

The best way to prepare for the future is to be totally present

Tyler Elise Blinderman
Tyler Elise Blinderman
  • Save
The best way to prepare for the future is to be totally present type words paper texture digital illustration ipad illustration textured illustration wonky flowers floral future present yoga breathwork mindfulness quote photoshop texture illustration true grit texture supply procreate
The best way to prepare for the future is to be totally present type words paper texture digital illustration ipad illustration textured illustration wonky flowers floral future present yoga breathwork mindfulness quote photoshop texture illustration true grit texture supply procreate
The best way to prepare for the future is to be totally present type words paper texture digital illustration ipad illustration textured illustration wonky flowers floral future present yoga breathwork mindfulness quote photoshop texture illustration true grit texture supply procreate
The best way to prepare for the future is to be totally present type words paper texture digital illustration ipad illustration textured illustration wonky flowers floral future present yoga breathwork mindfulness quote photoshop texture illustration true grit texture supply procreate
The best way to prepare for the future is to be totally present type words paper texture digital illustration ipad illustration textured illustration wonky flowers floral future present yoga breathwork mindfulness quote photoshop texture illustration true grit texture supply procreate
The best way to prepare for the future is to be totally present type words paper texture digital illustration ipad illustration textured illustration wonky flowers floral future present yoga breathwork mindfulness quote photoshop texture illustration true grit texture supply procreate
The best way to prepare for the future is to be totally present type words paper texture digital illustration ipad illustration textured illustration wonky flowers floral future present yoga breathwork mindfulness quote photoshop texture illustration true grit texture supply procreate
The best way to prepare for the future is to be totally present type words paper texture digital illustration ipad illustration textured illustration wonky flowers floral future present yoga breathwork mindfulness quote photoshop texture illustration true grit texture supply procreate
Download color palette
  1. 4.jpg
  2. 1.jpg
  3. 2.jpg
  4. 3.jpg
  5. 5.jpg
  6. 8.jpg
  7. 10.jpg
  8. 9.jpg

Created in Procreate + Photoshop
Words heard through Lulu Soni, original author unknown

Tyler Elise Blinderman
Tyler Elise Blinderman
Vermont-based designer + illustrator ☺

More by Tyler Elise Blinderman

View profile
    • Like